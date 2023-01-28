Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Stock Price Up 28.6%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 105,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 235,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

