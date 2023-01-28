Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the December 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.
Advantagewon Oil Stock Performance
Shares of ANTGF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Advantagewon Oil has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
About Advantagewon Oil
