ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut ADC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADCT opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.00. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.99% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million. Research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 888,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 640,346 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 100,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 369,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 230,194 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

