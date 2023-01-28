Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) CEO John Grdina Buys 20,000 Shares

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Rating) CEO John Grdina bought 20,000 shares of Adamas One stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,759,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,966,239.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Grdina also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adamas One alerts:

On Monday, January 23rd, John Grdina bought 40,000 shares of Adamas One stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00.

Adamas One Trading Down 1.6 %

JEWL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 61,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,597. Adamas One Corp. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $11.94.

About Adamas One

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.