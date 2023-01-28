Achain Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Achain has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $215,366.43 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016972 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000274 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004766 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004184 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

