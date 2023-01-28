Achain (ACT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $196,925.40

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Achain has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.32 million and $196,925.40 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000272 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004760 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004183 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000841 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003817 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

