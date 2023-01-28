Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Accenture by 4.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,938,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,191 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.27. 2,101,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,468. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.02. The company has a market capitalization of $174.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $360.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

