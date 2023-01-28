Acala Token Price Hits $0.14 (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $83.28 million and $1.82 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00018108 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004243 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00215237 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.13759319 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,361,992.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.