Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $83.41 million and $2.02 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation.

