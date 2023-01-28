ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $18.94 million and $18,150.17 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029988 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004298 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00217843 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00018176 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $13,084.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.