Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

