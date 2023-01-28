A. O. Smith Co. (AOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $77.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.