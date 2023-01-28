6,801 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.6% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.19. 381,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,038. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.15. The company has a market cap of $322.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $374.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

