30,509 Shares in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $37,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $37,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 899,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,686,930.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $740,870. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enovix from $26.50 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.54.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

