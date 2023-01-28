15,617 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,617 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

KBR Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE KBR opened at $49.98 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

