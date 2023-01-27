Zymeworks’ (ZYME) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

ZYME has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.40.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Zymeworks stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $614.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88.

Insider Activity at Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 342,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,001.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,936,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,671,705.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,846,200 shares of company stock worth $16,073,510. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at about $7,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zymeworks by 126.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 659,457 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Zymeworks by 73.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,164,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 493,763 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zymeworks by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 162,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

