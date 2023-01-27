Zymeworks’ (ZYME) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
ZYME has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.40.
Zymeworks Price Performance
Zymeworks stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $614.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88.
Insider Activity at Zymeworks
In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 342,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,001.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,936,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,671,705.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,846,200 shares of company stock worth $16,073,510. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at about $7,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zymeworks by 126.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 659,457 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Zymeworks by 73.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,164,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 493,763 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zymeworks by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 162,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)
