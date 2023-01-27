Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.95.

Zscaler Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $290.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile



Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

