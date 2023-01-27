Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Rating Lowered by MKM Partners

MKM Partners lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. MKM Partners currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.76.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM stock opened at $71.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $156.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.26.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,218 shares of company stock worth $1,490,951. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

