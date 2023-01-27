Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.4% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 33.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $166.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $205.30.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

