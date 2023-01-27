Zambesigold (ZGD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $50,112.99

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $45.41 million and approximately $50,112.99 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

