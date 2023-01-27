Zambesigold Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $44.63 million and $48,837.82 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

