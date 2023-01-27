Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE – Get Rating) rose 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.
Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.
