XRP (XRP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.89 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XRP has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion and $810.25 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002642 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 92.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.30 or 0.00402603 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,548.80 or 0.28259737 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.00585235 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,148,225 coins and its circulating supply is 50,796,877,639 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
