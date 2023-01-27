Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 146.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XLO. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xilio Therapeutics to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:XLO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.05. 48,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $111.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19.

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

