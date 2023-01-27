Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35, RTT News reports. Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Xerox updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. Xerox has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Xerox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Xerox by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.