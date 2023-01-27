WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of WSFS traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 27,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,410. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,197.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,638 shares of company stock worth $927,562 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,838,000 after acquiring an additional 89,948 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSFS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

