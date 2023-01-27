Wrapped Velas Market Cap Tops $68.22 Million (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $68.22 million and approximately $16,021.04 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02977337 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $19,556.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

