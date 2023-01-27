Wrapped Cardano 1-Day Volume Reaches $73,568.15 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.93 billion and $73,568.15 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,584,882,914 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.37738339 USD and is up 6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $90,237.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

