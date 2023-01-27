WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0296 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $295.60 million and $8.40 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.57 or 0.01336371 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006575 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015416 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033604 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.75 or 0.01658707 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02956786 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $67.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

