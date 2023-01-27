Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $195.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $215.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Workday from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.47.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $178.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.09. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $257.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.