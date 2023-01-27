Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.16)-($0.12) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $210-230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.45 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.12 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOLF. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 6.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.