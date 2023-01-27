Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Citigroup

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.46. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $125.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.