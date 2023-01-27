WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Down 10.8%

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 172,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 691,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on WiSA Technologies from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
WiSA Technologies Trading Down 15.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $636.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of -0.20.
About WiSA Technologies
WiSA Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.
