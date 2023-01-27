Wirtual (WIRTUAL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38,805.32

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Wirtual has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $38,805.32 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

