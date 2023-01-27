Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Winmark has increased its dividend by an average of 83.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. Winmark has a one year low of $183.93 and a one year high of $269.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.05. The company has a market cap of $911.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Winmark by 856.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth about $701,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

