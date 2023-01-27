Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.43%.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.
