Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. 1,604,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,667. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

