Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.
Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance
NYSE:WY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. 1,604,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,667. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.46.
Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.
Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
