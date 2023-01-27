Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.7 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 516.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

