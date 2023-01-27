Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). 374,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,494,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

Westminster Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of £6.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25.

In related news, insider Mark Hughes bought 855,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100 ($21,171.23).

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

