Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,745 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,123,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,485,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84,300 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $97,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 182,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $554,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.4 %

ENB stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

