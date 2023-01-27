Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,543 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS PTLC opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

