Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,004,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 187,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $104.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

