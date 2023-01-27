Western Wealth Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.41.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.