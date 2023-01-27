Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 365,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,718,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 639,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock opened at $329.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.39 and a 200-day moving average of $304.50. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.