Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.63% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 131,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 251,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

VSDA opened at $45.50 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

