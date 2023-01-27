Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,398 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 815.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after buying an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Altria Group by 191.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

