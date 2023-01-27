Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

WEA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 39,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,973. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

In related news, Director Ronald L. Olson acquired 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $223,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald L. Olson sold 18,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 49,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 330,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 26.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

