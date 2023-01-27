Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Up 266.7% in January

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PAI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.34. 15,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,411. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAI. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 280.8% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 81,805 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 50,014 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 657,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the period. 25.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

