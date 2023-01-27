Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Up 266.7% in January

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE PAI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.34. 15,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,411. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%.
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
