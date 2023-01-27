Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Up 445.9% in January

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a growth of 445.9% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIO remained flat at $4.08 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 62,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,295. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $4.86.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $40,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $51,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

