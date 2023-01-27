West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
Shares of WFG opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $102.96.
West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 5.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 73,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
