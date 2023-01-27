West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 30.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 5.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 73,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.